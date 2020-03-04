After large showing of support, New Hanover High baseball coach expected to return in August

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a large showing of support for New Hanover High School baseball head coach Richard Foy at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, many were left confused regarding the status of his employment.
Foy, who is also a health and physical education teacher, resigned last week after accepting a deferred prosecution agreement in connection with a criminal summons for misdemeanor assault. He was accused of putting his hands around a female student’s neck during an incident on school grounds in December 2019.
Foy was given 10 months of unsupervised probation, ordered to have no contact with the student, and was placed on paid administrative leave from his positions. However, he opted to resign.
Following Tuesday night’s closed-session meeting, interim superintendent Dr. Del Burns said Foy agreed to be placed on unpaid suspension until the end of the school year after a discussion with the board.
Burns would not say if the board declined to accept his resignation or if Foy withdrew it. Burns also refused to answer any questions clarifying his statement, simply repeating it over and over.
“I will only repeat my statement,” Burns said. “I will only repeat my statement. It is a personnel matter. Coach Foy remains an employee of New Hanover County Schools. His current employment status is suspended without pay for the 2019 2020 school year. Coach Foy is in agreement with this action."
Foy’s Lawyer, Miriam Thompson, gave the following statement on his behalf:
“Richard appreciates the effort of those who supported him at last night’s school board meeting. He is looking forward to returning to teaching and coaching at New Hanover High School in August.”
Thompson also could not say if Foy withdrew his resignation or if the board declined it.
On Wednesday, Scott Sandlin was named the interim head baseball coach at New Hanover High School for the 2020 season.
