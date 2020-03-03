Wilmington gas line break prompts closures, evacuations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are out investigating after a gas line break was reported near Oleander Drive Tuesday.
Fire officials say 42nd Street and Spirea Drive were evacuated and closed to traffic after the break was reported at 4222 Oleander Drive near Capitol Ford.
A tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department confirms Piedmont Natural Gas has been called to the scene.
WECT crews confirm traffic on Oleander Drive is not impacted at this time.
Drivers should expect delays and are asked to please avoid the area if possible.
