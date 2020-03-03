Wilmington gang member sentenced to 7 years in prison on drug, gun charges

On May 1, 2019, Wilmington police responded to a call at a motel and observed Juran walking from the dumpster behind the motel. When police talked to him, he confirmed there was an active warrant for his arrest in Onslow County. Juran fled as officers tried to pat him down for weapons. Police recovered a .22 revolver that was in Juran’s waistband and a small amount of methamphetamine.