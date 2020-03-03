Wilmington gang member sentenced to 7 years in prison on drug, gun charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A US district judge sentenced Corbin Juran to 84 months in prison last week after he pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges back in October of 2019.
Juran had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and distribution of a quantity of heroin.
Law enforcement began investigating Juran and the Folk Nation gang he was a member of back in May of 2019 for selling drugs and “associated violence,” according to a press release from the DOJ.
On May 1, 2019, Wilmington police responded to a call at a motel and observed Juran walking from the dumpster behind the motel. When police talked to him, he confirmed there was an active warrant for his arrest in Onslow County. Juran fled as officers tried to pat him down for weapons. Police recovered a .22 revolver that was in Juran’s waistband and a small amount of methamphetamine.
About two weeks later, undercover officers made a controlled purchase of heroin from Juran.
On May 24, 2019, the sheriff’s office gang and narcotics unit received information Juran was going to pick up heroin from a supply source at a Wilmington mini-mart. Law enforcement watched as he arrived at the store, briefly went inside and quickly exited. Deputies performed a traffic stop on the car Juran was inside and seized 500 bags of a mixture containing heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.
Juran’s case is part of a FBI- led organized crime drug enforcement task force operation called “Tiny Toon Adventures.” The investigation focused on members of the United Blood Nation gang and the Folk Nation gang in Wilmington.
