Weather vs. Flu: How warmer temperatures impact the virus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu season is at its second peak in North Carolina.
Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, an infectious disease consultant for Wilmington Health, says it was initially Influenza B making the rounds, but now doctors are seeing Influenza A in patients.
Dr. Kamitsuka says as the weather warms up, the number of patients is going to decline at doctor’s offices.
“There’s a lot of speculation whether it does have something to do with the weather," Kamitsuka said. "Meaning, those viruses do tend to favor cold weather, direr conditions and as things heat up and humidity goes up, you tend to see those viruses receding.”
According to the National Institute of Health, cold temperatures essentially fortify the outer layer of the flu virus but high temperatures and humidity levels cause the virus to become weaker and not as infectious.
"If you have the flu and you just cough or sneeze into someone else’s face or into the hand and then contact, that you wouldn’t have such an abrupt stoppage of the virus but in fact, that’s what we see in temperate climates year after year,” Kamitsuka explained.
Some studies show milder winters are typically followed by an earlier and more severe flu season the next winter.
The warmer months may decrease the flu cases but doctors say you can stop it now in the winter months.
According to the CDC, some of the steps you can do to prevent the flu are:
- Get the flu vaccine (shot)
- Avoid close contact with sick/ stay away from others if you have the flu
- Stay home at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze or cough
- Wash your hands regularly
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
- Disinfect surfaces and objects
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.