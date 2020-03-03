UNCW cancels all European study abroad programs over coronavirus fears

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina at Wilmington has canceled all study abroad programs that were scheduled to take place in Europe during the upcoming spring break over fears of the novel coronavirus.
The university broke the news to the 59 students who were planning to participate in the programs in a Tuesday afternoon email.
“We know this news will disappoint and upset you, but we hope you can appreciate that we must put your health and safety, and that of our community, above all else,” stated Michael B. Wilhelm, associate vice chancellor for International Programs in the email. "This was a decision made based not just on current conditions in Europe, but on the long-term impact of the possible spread of the coronavirus.
“We can’t be sure that regions not currently affected won’t be affected during your planned travel dates, which would make your return, and possible quarantine upon returning, very complicated.”
UNCW said non-tuition program fees will be fully refunded, and are working to finalize the refund process as quickly as possible.
University officials added that they’re not recalling students who are currently overseas.
Last week, UNCW announced that it has suspended its study abroad and education programs based in Italy.
