Tenacious D to perform at Wilson Center in October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rock band Tenacious D will perform at the Wilson Center on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The band, which is comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, has released four studio albums and a live album since forming in 1994.
Tenacious D won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2014 for its cover of Dio’s The Last in Line.
In 2006, the duo starred in the movie Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.
Tickets, which range in cost from $59.98 to $106. 28, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10.
