Tenacious D to perform at Wilson Center in October
Rock band Tenacious D will perform at the Wilson Center on Thursday, Oct. 1. (Source: Tenacious D)
By WECT Staff | March 3, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 8:54 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rock band Tenacious D will perform at the Wilson Center on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The band, which is comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, has released four studio albums and a live album since forming in 1994.

Tenacious D won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2014 for its cover of Dio’s The Last in Line.

In 2006, the duo starred in the movie Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.

Tickets, which range in cost from $59.98 to $106. 28, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10.

