Sheriff’s office investigates ‘suspicious’ death in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators say a man’s death is considered suspicious after his body was found lying near a Columbus County road on Monday.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Green Acres community near Tabor City around 9:40 p.m. where they found the man’s body.
Officials declined to say where exactly the body was discovered.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division later arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.
No other details have been released.
If you have information regarding this death investigation, please contact Detective Rockenbach with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 770-2145.
