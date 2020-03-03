Republican County Commission candidates vie for seats vacated by fellow party members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are three times as many Republican candidates seeking office than there are open seats as the New Hanover County Commission race sees its largest field in recent history.
Currently-serving commissioners in the party, Woody White and Vice-Chair Pat Kusek, announced they would not be seeking another term in office, opening at least two seats as Democratic colleague Jonathan Barfield also seeks re-election.
With the ongoing exploration of potential new ownership of county-owned New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the uncertain future of WAVE Transit and the concerns over the sex-scandal consuming New Hanover County Schools, commission candidates have had no shortage of topics to debate and discuss.
The top three candidates in Tuesday’s primary will face the same number of Democrats in the general election this November.
Tuesday’s primary field includes familiar faces to the political and public service scenes in New Hanover County.
Former County Commissioner Skip Watkins, current Board of Education member Bill Rivenbark and current Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Frank Meares represent those who have served in county positions, and Deb Hays just finished her tenure as chair of the Wilmington Planning Commission.
Ricky Meeks has run for office in several Wilmington City Council contests, Matt Rhodes is a personal safety and firearms instructor, John Lyon is the vice president of New Hanover Printing and Publishing, Harry Knight is a real estate broker and Joe Irrera is a retired colonel of the United States Marine Corps.
