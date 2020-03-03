President Trump holds ’Keep America Great’ rally in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump held a “Keep America Great” rally Monday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte. This happened on the eve of Super Tuesday, and North Carolina is one of several states where delegates are up for grabs.
The rally started at 7 p.m and doors opened at 3 p.m. President Trump tweeted that he was on his way to Charlotte just before 5 p.m.
WBTV was on scene when Air Force One was seen arriving in Charlotte just before 6 p.m. WBTV’s Sky 3 caught video of the crowd outside Bojangles’ Coliseum just after doors opened.
Trump talked about several topics, including what North Carolina’s job creation looks like since he’s been in the Oval Office.
“Since my election, over 219,000 new jobs have been created here in North Carolina," President Trump said. "We have lifted 10 million people off of a welfare, including 7 million people off of food stamps.”
One small business owner traveled 170 miles from Robbinsville, NC to attend Monday’s rally.
“I really appreciate his no bull approach,” Adam Phillips said, who owns a dry wall business.
Phillips says since Trump has been president, his business has grown. He credits Trump’s policies.
“We’re seeing the results in the middle class,” Phillips said. “All types of building, the industry is exploding. Part of the recession we had in 2010, 2011, and 2012. For me, my business almost went under. We’ve seen it grow and expand beyond our wildest dream.”
People had been camping outside since Sunday night. Tents were set up in the parking lot as Trump supporters wanted to secure a spot to see the president. The Bojangles’ Coliseum holds about 9,600 people.
In the crowd Sunday night was Republican Chad Brown, a Gaston County Commissioner. He turned his attention over to the Democrats and shared how he was not surprised that Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate dropped out of the race.
“I think over the next few days you’ll see a lot of them falling to the wayside. It’s just the flavor of what’s going on in North Carolina. Obviously, they want to put somebody up against a great person in Donald Trump and what he’s done in his presidency and the promises that he’s kept,” said Gaston County Commissioner Brown.
Another Trump supporter expressed similar feelings.
“You know, there are Democratic candidates who are trying to win their primaries and try to get the nomination to run against Trump, which it doesn’t matter who wins out of any of them, they’re not going to beat President Trump,” said Glenn Hudecek.
The president landed aboard Air Force One around 6 p.m. Several major roads were closed between 4 and 9 p.m. due the presidential rally.
Drivers were advised to plan ahead if travelling in the area and to expect major delays.
This was the president’s second visit to Charlotte in less than a month. He spoke at an “opportunity now” summit at CPCC on Feb. 7.
Charlotte will also be hosting the Republican National Convention in late August.
