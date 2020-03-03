Deputies search for pair accused of robbing Pender Co. drug store at gunpoint

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people accused of armed robbery.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says two people entered Realo Drug Store in the 15000 block of US Highway 17 and robbed the store at gunpoint.
Both people reportedly ran behind the store after the robbery.
Investigators have not released whether or not anyone was hurt in the armed robbery or a description of the suspects.
Deputies are searching the area Monday night to learn more. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.
