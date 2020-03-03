Last look candidates in the democratic primaries for NHC Board of Commissioners

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There are six candidates in the democratic primaries for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, but only three seats open for the next term.
Jonathan Barfield, Jr. is the only incumbent for this race. He has been on the board of commissioners since 2008. Barfield has a real estate background and he also serves as a church pastor. He grew up in Wilmington and is a New Hanover High grad. Barfield has extensive involvement in the community through various organizations and programs. Some of his top issues include afforable housing and not selling NHRMC.
Don Betz has been in the Wilmington community for decades. He was the mayor of Wilmington for ten years. He also severed on the WAVE Transit board for years and recently retired as Executive Director of the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority. Betz feels strongly about traffic issues in the area and he would like to see another bridge of the Cape Fear river. He believes commissioners should be more transparent and include the community more in decisions that impact residents at large.
Leslie Cohen is an artist and a small business owner. She moved to Wilmington in 2013. Cohen ran for state house in 2018, but has never served in office. She is strongly against the sale of NHRMC and values the importance of transparency while in office. Cohen also wants to expand public transportation in the county.
Dr. Kyle Horton is an internal medicine physican and has a background of treating veterans. Dr. Horton graduated from UNCW. She ran against David Rouzer in 2018 for North Carolina’s 7th congressional district. With her medical experience, she feels very strongly about retaining local control of NHRMC. Dr. Horton also wants to do more to ensure the Cape Fear has clean water.
Steve Miller is also running for a seat on the NHC Board of Commissioners. He has never run for public office, but says he has experienced the same concerns many other citizens have. Miller feels strongly about not selling the hospital, along with the other candidates, but he also is worried about over-development.
Travis Robinson has a long history with New Hanover County. He served as the sheriff’s office for over three decades and has lived in Wilmington for over 40 years. Robinson is against the sale of the hospital. He also wants to make sure the quality of public safety is top notch; funding and equipment for officers to maintain the quality of their service.
The polls close Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.