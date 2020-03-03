Last look candidates in the democratic primaries for NHC Board of Commissioners

Don Betz has been in the Wilmington community for decades. He was the mayor of Wilmington for ten years. He also severed on the WAVE Transit board for years and recently retired as Executive Director of the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority. Betz feels strongly about traffic issues in the area and he would like to see another bridge of the Cape Fear river. He believes commissioners should be more transparent and include the community more in decisions that impact residents at large.