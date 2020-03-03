Heroin, meth, cocaine seized in Surf City narcotics bust

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Three men are facing numerous drug-related charges following a narcotics bust in Surf City on Monday.
According to a news release from the Surf City Police Department, an expired license tag led officers to initiate a traffic stop on the trio’s vehicle where they confiscated 331 bindles of heroin, 8.3 grams of methamphetamine, and three grams of crack cocaine.
Trey Anthony Romero, 30, of Holly Ridge, Javar Bin, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J., and Eric Sorrell, 30, of Holly Ridge, were all charged with:
- Trafficking heroin by possession
- Trafficking heroin by manufacturing
- Trafficking heroin by transport
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Bin was additionally charged with possession of marijuana.
All three men were booked into the Pender County Jail under no bonds.
