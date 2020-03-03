Four candidates vie for open NC House 19 seat

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - The North Carolina House District 19 seat is up for grabs this year.
Representative Ted Davis currently holds that seat, which now covers southern New Hanover County but will soon be expanded to include coastal Brunswick County.
This election cycle, Davis decided to run for the neighboring District 20 seat, which will remain exclusively in New Hanover County under newly drawn district lines. That seat opened up when Representative Holly Grange announced her plans to run for Governor.
On the Republican ticket, there are two candidates vying for the newly open District 19 seat.
Charlie Miller is the Chief Deputy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, where he has worked for 32 years. He is currently serving in his 4th term on the Brunswick County School Board. Now, he is looking to serve on a larger platform.
“I’ve been a public servant my whole life, and I just enjoy helping people,” Miller said.
Managing growth, keeping kids safe in their schools, and defending the second amendment are high on his priority list if he were to be elected to serve the people of New Hanover and Brunswick County in the state house.
Miller’s Republican challenger is David Perry. Perry has run for office once before as a libertarian candidate, but has since switched to the Republican party.
Perry has spent the last 25 years working as a software engineer, most recently at Corning. If elected he’d like to eliminate the state income tax as a first step in shrinking our state government and “getting some of people’s money back into their pockets.”
Perry says he’s more of a tea party-type reformer, compared to his more mainstream Republican opponent. Mr. Perry said while he is a Republican, he thinks for himself and won’t just tow the party line. You can read more about his platform at Perry4NC.com.
On the other ticket, Democrat James Dawkins, Jr. is a political newcomer with progressive ideas for New Hanover and Brunswick County. The computer software technician says the environment, clean water, affordable housing and childcare vouchers are at the top of his platform, along with Medicaid expansion. Additionally, he’d like to raise the minimum wage in North Carolina to at least $15/hour, and get rid of HB2 completely.
Dawkins said if elected to the house, he’d be happy to stand as a block against Republicans and anything they want to do.
“It’s all sort of good old boys doing backroom deals for their buddies,” Dawkins said of Republicans running the state legislature in recent years. “They’ve done terrible things running all over people during the last decade.”
“I’m new politics – what power [Democrats] have we need to wield it - not go along to get along. Not deal making or compromising,” Dawkins said, adding that his Democratic opponent Marcia Morgan is old school compared to him.
Dawkins challenger Marcia Morgan entered the military after a career as a teacher, and retired as a colonel after 25 years of service. When asked what she considers the biggest issue in the district and the state, Morgan believes it is education.
“I believe that with a strong public education you can influence all aspects of life and we really need to start there,” Morgan said. “With education you develop a population that understands how to think, how to reason."
Stay with WECT for election results as they come in on Tuesday night. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.