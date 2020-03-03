First Alert Forecast: midweek rain, weekend chill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! First in this period, a wavering front will focus spells of midweek rain. Then, a northern high pressure cell will deliver a nice dose of dry but also unseasonably chilly weekend weather. A few days to highlight include...
Tuesday: Southwest breezes will help temperatures swell to the 60s to around 70, even in the face of widespread clouds, periods of rain, and possibly even a stray thunderstorm. Please tote along an umbrella and consult your WECT Weather App interactive radar if you are headed to a polling place!
Thursday: Expect dreary clouds and soaking showers to conspire with north winds to pin temperatures in the chilly 50s for most if not all of the day. Please stay alert for possible instances of ponding and poor-drainage flooding after what will likely be three-day rain tallies of two to three inches.
Saturday: Enjoy sunny, brisk 50s. As you head to bed in the evening, remember to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries and to “spring forward” your clocks one hour! You might cover sensitive outdoor plants, too, as temperatures are likely to shrink to the frosty 30s Saturday night.
