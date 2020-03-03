Ex-Roland Grise band teacher indicted on 17 sex crime charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Peter Frank, the former band director at Roland-Grise Middle School, was indicted by a New Hanover County grand jury on 17 child sex crime charges, according to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Office.
Frank was indicted on charges of first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person who is 13, 14, or 15, sexual activity with a student, indecent liberties with a child, and indecent liberties with a student.
The indictment alleges that Frank committed these crimes during his tenure at Roland-Grise Middle School in Wilmington and his victim was a minor and a student at the same school. The incidents allegedly occurred between September 1998 and August 2000.
Frank was initially arrested on Jan. 24 and eventually fired by the New Hanover County Board of Education on Feb. 15, following a lengthy closed-session meeting.
Frank is currently in custody in the New Hanover County Jail and under a $750,000 bond on six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher in a separate case.
Attorney General Stein’s Special Prosecutions Section was referred this criminal case for prosecution by New Hanover and Pender County District Attorney Ben David. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation of this case.
