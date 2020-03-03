Developer proposes increasing size of five buildings up to 75 feet in Center Pointe project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developer of Center Pointe, a large mixed-use development planned near Military Cutoff and Eastwood roads, has proposed several modifications that would considerably change its footprint.
In July 2018, the Wilmington City Council approved a special-use permit that allowed the construction of two proposed buildings up to 75-feet tall in the Center Pointe development - a 75-foot tall hotel and a 68-foot tall multi-family building.
First, the developer has requested a modification to that special-use permit, that, if approved, would:
- increase the height of the multi-family building from 68-feet tall to 75 feet
- increase the heights for the two parking decks from 55-60 feet to 75 feet
- increase the heights of the two 48-foot-tall office buildings (one medical, the other office/retail) to 75-foot and 50-foot tall office buildings
The developer has also requested a modification to its previously approved zoning district that would increase the number of residential units and hotel rooms in the project, decrease the retail and restaurant space and relocate the 75-foot hotel.
Here’s a look at some of the proposed changes:
- The number of apartment units would rise form 300 to 370.
- The number of hotel rooms would increase from 200 to 220.
- Retail space would decrease from 127,929 square feet to 90,200.
- Restaurant space would decrease from 55,461 square feet to 30,900.
- Office space (medical/general) would decrease from 106,600 square feet to 102,300.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to consider both requests at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the City Hall Chambers at 102 North 3rd St.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.