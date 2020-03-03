Deputies investigate fatal Elizabethtown shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Elizabethtown Monday evening.
According to a news release, deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:20 p.m. about someone being shot on Blue Moon Drive.
When deputies arrived, they found Ricky Franklin Mintz, 31, of Elizabethtown, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Cape Fear Valley-Bladen County Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Officials say an autopsy is scheduled.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (910) 874-5238.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.