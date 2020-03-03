COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Get ready for a book battle!

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Get ready for a book battle!
Mrs. Diggs at West Pender Middle School is hoping to give her students the books they need to be able to compete in the 2020/2021 middle school Battle of the Books competition.
Diggs teaches 6-8 grade students who she had the joy of also previously teaching in elementary school.
“It has been amazing to watch the students learn and grow throughout the years, and see first hand their transition from elementary to middle school,” Diggs wrote in a post on Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
Diggs has about a dozen students who devote a lot of time reading a specific set of books that have been selected for the Middle School Battle of the Books list. This year, there are eight books that are not in the school's library.
"These books will give my students a fair chance against the other schools in our county," Diggs posted.
You can help these books get purchase by donating here.
Once the project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the materials and deliver them to the school.
