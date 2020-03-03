Authorities: Arrest warrant issued for mother in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ cold case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police announced that charges are pending in connection with the “Baby Boy Horry” cold case from more than a decade ago.
According to Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill, arrest warrants have been issued for Jennifer Sahr, out of Escambia County, Fla., who is facing a charge of homicide by child abuse.
Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that 32-year-old Sahr, whose last name was formerly Rickel, is the biological mother of Baby Boy Horry.
“We have begun the process of justice for a child simply known as Baby Boy Horry,” solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.
The woman left the area and has not been arrested at this time, authorities said. Hill said he is hoping she sees the press conference and turns herself in, “because we will find her.”
Hill said Sahr was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time of the baby’s birth and discovery. Scientific evidence is what led authorities to name her as a suspect, he added.
On Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy was found after being deserted on the side of a road off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. The newborn, since named Baby Boy Horry, was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers. Investigators believe he was less than two days old, but the infant has never been identified.
Baby Boy Horry is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery, where a memorial headstone was erected in his honor, according to a HCPD press release.
A memorial service is held at the site every year, led by Horry County Coroner Robert Edge and members of the community.
“Baby Horry became part of our county family as he was discovered abandoned just three weeks before Christmas in 2008 and we are eager to assist in pursuing justice for him,” Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a statement. “Robert, myself and our department appreciate everyone who has helped us remember him and celebrate his short life throughout the last 11 years.”
