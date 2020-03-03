Arkansas school resource officer seen praying at school flagpole

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A Facebook post showing a Wynne, Arkansas school resource officer praying at a flagpole has attracted a lot of attention.
Officer DeAndra Warren’s daughter took to social media sharing a picture of her father praying for children and staff at the school.
She wrote in part: “I know this amazing Man of God who prays for our school systems, your children, and our community every day faithfully!”
When we reached out to ask Warren how this became a part of his daily routine he said he has been led by the spirit to do so.
“Just being led by the Spirit of God to stop and pray for our students, teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, community, officers and parents. Because with the negativity in our world today towards our nation, law enforcement, communities and school systems prayer is much need. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says: ‘If my people, which are call by name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wick ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land.’”
Warren says he’s been praying for for the students and staff since 2015 but started praying at the flagpole last year.
Officer Warren has been with the Wynne Police Department for seven years and has worked as a school resource officer for five years.
