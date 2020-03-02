UNCW suspends educational programs in Italy due to coronavirus concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW has suspended its educational programs in Italy over concerns about coronavirus.
University officials made the announcement Saturday.
“This is an evolving situation with a lot of moving parts, but we wanted to inform you right away that we have now suspended our education-abroad experience in Italy,” UNCW stated in a statement. “We have been in touch with affected students regarding next steps for initiating travel home, and have promised them an update as soon as possible about refunds, academic credit, and so forth.”
