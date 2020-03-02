Power of the Purse comes in clutch to raise money for Wilmington Health Access for Teens

WHAT makes sure that children, teens and young adults have access to comprehensive primary medical care, mental health and prevention services

A woman bids on a bag at the Power of the Purse event.
March 2, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 5:44 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Grab your girlfriends (and guy friends) for a night of purses, cocktails and fun!

Power of the Purse raises money for Wilmington Health Access for Teens, a group that makes sure that children, teens and young adults have access to comprehensive primary medical care, mental health and prevention services.

The event is Tues., March 10, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The event features live and silent auctions, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and tons of purses.

A $20 raffle ticket gives you a chance to win a $1,400 Louis Vuitton purse.

Tickets are available here.

