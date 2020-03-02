Power of the Purse comes in clutch to raise money for Wilmington Health Access for Teens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Grab your girlfriends (and guy friends) for a night of purses, cocktails and fun!
Power of the Purse raises money for Wilmington Health Access for Teens, a group that makes sure that children, teens and young adults have access to comprehensive primary medical care, mental health and prevention services.
The event is Tues., March 10, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The event features live and silent auctions, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and tons of purses.
A $20 raffle ticket gives you a chance to win a $1,400 Louis Vuitton purse.
Tickets are available here.
