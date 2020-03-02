Loris man wins $200K playing lottery but hasn’t told his wife

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is keeping a pretty big secret from his wife.
He won $200,000 when he matched all five Palmetto Cash 5 numbers that were drawn on January 25, but he still hasn’t told his wife about it.
“She’ll probably find out,” the lottery winner joked.
He said it was like Christmas morning when he saw he got the winning numbers.
He spent an extra $1 for Power-Up, so his $100,000 winnings turned into $200,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.
He bought the winning ticket at Punit Disha LLC in Longs, so that business will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.
