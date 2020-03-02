Local marathon runners compete at Olympic trials

ATLANTA (WECT) - Three Wilmington women competed for a spot on Team USA at the US Olympic Marathon Trials at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta over the weekend.
While they didn’t finish in one of the top three spots to earn their place on the Olympic team, they showed they could compete with the best in the nation.
For 39-year-old Erin Hogston, the goal was to finish the race after contracting pneumonia following her qualification race in January.
The mother of two finished with a respectable time of 2:57:50 but this might be the last time we see Hogston at the Olympic Trials.
“I would be totally happy never running another marathon again ever,” Hogston said. “I’m saying this on the news right so I guess I have to, I don’t know, but right now that’s how I feel.”
Brittney Perkins, 30, finished with a time of 2:52:30. While the hills and the wind would end up getting the best of her as she struggled to stand at the finish, she still achieved what she set out to do — to make her husband and daughter proud.
And then there was Wilmington’s top finisher Peyton Thomas.
It wasn’t the wind that slowed her down - lower leg soreness forced her to walk some after mile 17. At the finish, she was carted to the medical tent.
The 24-year-old UNCW Ph.D. student still set a personal best time of 2:42:54, making her think she might still have some unfinished business in the marathon.
“I don’t know, I guess I’d say so. I am determined to run faster because I know that I can,” Thomas said. “I felt so good.”
Aliphine Tuliamuk (2:27.23), Molly Seidel (2:27.31) and Sally Kipyego (2:28.52) took the top three spots in the qualifier to make Team USA.
