Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GIRL KILLED
SC girl, 6, struck, killed by pickup while heading to bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a 6-year-old girl died trying to cross a highway. Investigators say Jerrnia Horne died Friday afternoon, several hours after she was struck on U.S. Highway 521 south of Lancaster. Troopers say the girl was trying to cross the highway to get to a school bus stop when she was hit by a 2001 pickup. Troopers are still investigating the wreck. No charges have been filed. The girl was a student at Heath Springs Elementary School and the school brought in counselors.
CUSTODY DEATH
Police: Death of suspect in custody under investigation
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — The death of a person who died in police custody in South Carolina over the weekend is under investigation. News outlets report a suspect arrested after a domestic violence call became unresponsive Saturday while being taken to jail in Rock Hill. Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital where the person was pronounced dead. Police have not identified the individual. The death is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.
GOVERNOR-VIRUS
SC governor to meet with special health panel on coronavirus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's governor is holding a meeting of a public health committee to discuss the spread of the new virus. Monday will mark the second meeting of the state's Public Health Emergency Plan Committee and Gov. Henry McMaster is holding it at the state's emergency command center south of Columbia. The public health committee includes all the state's emergency agencies, a private doctor who is an expert in infectious diseases, a hospital official, a coroner and several others. Officials stressed no cases of the new virus have been diagnosed in South Carolina, but say it is important to be prepared.
PUBLIC UTILITY SALE
Key votes upcoming for South Carolina utility's future
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There will likely be key votes this week on whether South Carolina should sell its state-owned utility. A special House committee deciding Santee Cooper's future plans to vote Tuesday with the full House Ways and Means Committee following up with its recommendation on Thursday. Lawmakers are deciding whether to let Santee Cooper reform itself, sell the utility to NextEra Energy of Florida or have Santee Cooper managed by Dominion Energy of Virginia. The full House and Senate will have to approve the decision. Santee Cooper is $4 billion in debt because of its investment in two nuclear reactors abandoned during construction.
ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-BLACK VOTERS
SC results reveal challenge for Sanders among black voters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has vowed to build a “multi-generational, multiracial movement" that can catapult him to the White House. So far, though, there's little evidence to show the Vermont senator is connecting with African American voters more than he did during his 2016 presidential run. And again failing to win over an electorate that is the backbone of the Democratic Party could be just as destructive to his campaign this time. South Carolina provided the clearest test yet of Sanders' strength with black voters and Joe Biden captured nearly half of all votes cast in a six-way race during Saturday's primary, with the former vice president crushing the Vermont senator.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Biden fights for momentum in Democrats' shifting primary
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An emboldened Joe Biden is casting himself as the clear moderate alternative to polarizing progressive Bernie Sanders as the Democrats' shrinking presidential field races toward Super Tuesday. On Sunday, former small-city mayor Pete Buttigieg began informing campaign staff that he will exit the race. Biden pressed his case during a round of national television interviews that reflected a stark reality a day after his resounding primary victory in South Carolina. Biden is being forced to rely upon free media coverage because he is understaffed, underfunded and almost out of time as he fights to transform his sole win into a national movement.