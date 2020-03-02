Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is teeming with candidates for Congress in Tuesday’s primaries, as three of the state’s 13 U.S. House incumbents are not seeking reelection. Nearly 30 candidates are scrambling for the seats now held by three Republicans. The departing members are Reps. Mark Walker, George Holding and Mark Meadows. Holding and Walker are stepping aside because redistricting in the fall shifted their Republican districts so that they would favor Democrats. Meadows isn't seeking reelection because he could soon be working for President Donald Trump. One political expert says Meadows' redrawn district still favors the GOP.