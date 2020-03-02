Grammy-winning artist Boz Scaggs to return to Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist Boz Scaggs will make his return to the Wilson center on Aug. 22.
Scaggs, who first played at the Wilson Center in Oct. 2015, will be back in town to support of his brand new album, “Out of the Blues.”
After joining the Steve Miller Band and performing on the band’s first two albums — “Children of the Future” and “Sailor” — Scaggs launched his solo career in 1968 with the release of a self-titled LP.
Scaggs’ highly influential 1976 record, “Silk Degrees,” became a massive commercial breakthrough, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Chart and remaining on the album charts for 115 weeks. It spawned three Top 40 hit singles: “It’s Over,” “Lido Shuffle” and the Grammy-winning “Lowdown.”
After an 8-year hiatus in the early 1980s, Scaggs returned to the studio and released “Other Roads,” “Some Change,” “Dig,” the Grammy-nominated “Come on Home,” the unplugged “Fade Into Light,” the in-concert retrospective "Greatest Hits Live” as well as a stint touring with Donald Fagen’s New York Rock & Soul Review.
Tickets for the August 22 performance will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 6. Tickets may be purchased online beginning at 10 a.m., at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at Ticket Central, or by calling 910.362.7999, beginning at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.