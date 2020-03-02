Grab a beach towel and some cash! Paid parking season begins in Wrightsville Beach

Grab a beach towel and some cash! Paid parking season begins in Wrightsville Beach
Grab a beach towel and some cash! Paid parking season begins in Wrightsville Beach (Source: wect)
By Jesslyn Ferentz | March 2, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 2:28 PM

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Paid parking season is now underway in Wrightsville Beach! The season will stretch from March 1 through October 31.

Parking rates are $3 per hour or $17 per day.

Unless otherwise posted, parking will be enforced from 9am-7pm, 7 days a week.

A few lots are enforced until different times, those include:

  • Until 8 p.m.:
    • South Lumina Parking Lot
    • East & West Salisbury Street Parking Lot (keep in mind, construction for the Salisbury Street Project goes until May)
    • North Lumina Parking Lot
    • North Wrightsville Beach Parking Lot
  • Until 6 p.m.:
    • Wynn Plaza

Those parking at the Wrightsville Beach Parking, Town Hall, Visitors Center and Museum, still need to get a parking receipt to display in the windshield, but the first two hours are free.

If you have received a parking ticket or would like to know more information, you can visit Wrightsville Beach’s website.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.