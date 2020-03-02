First Alert Forecast: mild temps stay as rainy pattern settles in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Southwest breezes will help temperatures grow to the seasonable 60s to locally near 70 across the Cape Fear Region on this second day of March. Enjoy sunny to cloudy and dry skies until sunset! …because a front will focus the return of rain chances Monday evening and they will last for much of the week ahead.
- Showers should come without cold temperatures, so the chance for precipitation to convert to late-season snow or ice looks to be near zero.
- By the end of the work week, rain will likely have tallied to one to three inches. Major flooding is unlikely but spotty lowland flooding is possible.
- Right now, the severe storm risk appears low this week as wind shear and instability profiles are underwhelming. We will monitor in case of changes!
The unsettled weather pattern will wrap up heading into Friday and “spring forward” weekend. Also, temperatures will cool off to the 50s for afternoon highs over the weekend with overnight lows in the chilly 30s. Both weekend mornings will be susceptible to patchy frost amid bright sunshine in the afternoon.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.