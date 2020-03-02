Early in-person voting in NC exceeds primary 4 years ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The number of early in-person voters for North Carolina's primary surpassed figures from the state's primary four years ago.
The State Board of Elections says counties recorded 778,000 people casting ballots at early-voting sites before they closed Saturday.
That’s more than 90,000 above the 2016 primary early-vote total. The numbers don’t include traditional mail-in absentee ballots.
A disproportionate percentage of Democrats have cast ballots so far, in keeping with their competitive primaries for president and U.S. Senate.
Only previously registered voters can cast ballots Tuesday at polling places in all 100 counties. Statewide, regional and local positions also are on primary ballots.
