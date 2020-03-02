Dentsply: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $102.3 million.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.
The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.
For the year, the company reported net income of $262.9 million, or $1.17 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.03 billion.
Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.15 billion.
Dentsply shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 11%. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.
