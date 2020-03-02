CFPUA: Lane shift on Carolina Beach Road needed for water main repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA crews will close one lane in the 4100 block of Carolina Beach Road on Tuesday, March 3, to allow for repairs to a broken water main valve.
Starting at 9 a.m., the outer southbound lane in the 4100 block will be closed to Echo Farms Boulevard. The right-turn lane onto Echo Farms Boulevard will also be closed. Southbound traffic will be shifted to a single lane.
The closure is expected to last 8 hours, and asphalt will be restored prior to the road’s reopening.
For any questions about the closure, call CFPUA at 910-332-6550.
See a map of the planned traffic shift below:
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.