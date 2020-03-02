CFPUA: Lane shift on Carolina Beach Road needed for water main repairs

By WECT Staff | March 2, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 12:51 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA crews will close one lane in the 4100 block of Carolina Beach Road on Tuesday, March 3, to allow for repairs to a broken water main valve.

Starting at 9 a.m., the outer southbound lane in the 4100 block will be closed to Echo Farms Boulevard. The right-turn lane onto Echo Farms Boulevard will also be closed. Southbound traffic will be shifted to a single lane.

The closure is expected to last 8 hours, and asphalt will be restored prior to the road’s reopening.

For any questions about the closure, call CFPUA at 910-332-6550.

See a map of the planned traffic shift below:

