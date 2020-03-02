Cape Fear Museum starts Women’s History month with a history lesson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - March is Women’s History month and Sunday, the Cape Fear Museum celebrated by showcasing women’s history.
2020 is also the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment which gives women the right to vote. The conversation was about women who are famous and those who aren’t but have still made an impact on the growth of society.
One museum historian say women have come a long way, but to keep progressing there are some things that need to be done.
“Education allows you to learn skills and critical thinking skills you can then translate into other things," said Jan Davidson. "Getting a good education, regardless of what you want to do in your life gives you so much. So many tools to move forward.”
Davidson said she also believes more women should serve in local government. There have been no African-American women to sit as a county commissioner in New Hanover County.
And for children, she believes getting them involved in STEM fields will serve them well in the future.
