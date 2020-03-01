Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020
Biden hopes South Carolina win boosts him on Super Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden has scored a resounding victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary thanks to a wave of African American support. Biden's win could force his moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders. Biden's top finish came in a do-or-die campaign that followed three underwhelming performances for the former vice president. Next comes “Super Tuesday” when Democrats in 14 states go to the polls. Biden hopes he's now got momentum for those contests, which offer enough delegates to put the nomination clearly in one candidate's favor.
ELECTION 2020-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Biden positions himself as leading moderate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden scored an emphatic win in South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary. He can now credibly argue he is the overwhelming favorite of black voters who are the backbone of the Democratic Party. And he is positioning himself as moderates’ best alternative to blocking Bernie Sanders path to the nomination. The next three days will determine whether South Carolina was a one-off for Biden or the start of a true comeback for the former vice president. More than a dozen states vote on Tuesday, including California.
ELECTION 2020-TAKEAWAYS
Takeaways from the South Carolina primary: Joementum
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden needed a win in the South Carolina primary, and he earned a commanding one. The victory revives his flagging campaign for the Democratic nomination, and gives him new energy headed into next week's Super Tuesday. One of his principal rivals will be Sen. Bernie Sanders, who finished second and is better positioned than Biden for the next series of primaries. For others in the race, there will likely be discussions about whether their campaigns should continue, particularly after 14 states vote on Tuesday.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTECAST
AP VoteCast: Black voters carry Biden to his first victory
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has for weeks looked to the black voters of South Carolina to hand a win to his flagging campaign. On Saturday, they delivered. Biden won 60% of the votes cast by non-white voters, dominating a crowded Democratic field among a group that made up more than half of the electorate. He also performed strongly with older voter and self-described moderates and conservatives. That's according to AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of more than 1,400 voters in South Carolina's Democratic primary.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-STEYER
Billionaire Tom Steyer ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — California climate activist Tom Steyer is suspending his presidential campaign. Steyer announced Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina, that he was dropping out of the White House race. After spending nearly $24 million on television advertising in the state, he finished in third place, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primary. Steyer rose to national prominence as a climate change activist and by investing heavily in a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump. His presidential campaign was focused on South Carolina, where he sought to appeal to black voters by decrying yawning inequalities in American life that he said were caused by racism.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Biden adviser says 2 candidates have viable path
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A senior adviser to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the candidate's first-place finish in South Carolina signal there are “only two candidates remaining with a viable path to the nomination.” Anita Dunn told The Associated Press on Saturday that Biden’s strengths in South Carolina with black voters position him well for March 3, Super Tuesday. Biden is hoping to keep Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from barreling out of the Super Tuesday contests with an insurmountable delegate lead. Dunn said Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 South Carolina primary was his “springboard to the presidency, and we’re on our way to saying the same thing about Joe Biden.”