First Alert Forecast: Mild and unsettled start to the new month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you enjoyed this beautiful, sunny weekend!
Expect a bit more cloud cover to start off the work week. Clouds will continue to build thorough the afternoon Monday as high pressure moves offshore. Rain chances return for much of the week ahead, as a cold front makes its way into, and out of the Carolinas. Keep the umbrella handy!
Ahead of the cold front, southerly winds will bring warmer temperatures much of this week. Upper 60s to ear 70 degrees in most back yards through midweek.
Below is the seven Day Planning Forecast for Wilmington. You can track radar, keep up with the latest rain chances and see the 10 day forecast specifically for your backyard or on the the go on the WECT Weather App.
