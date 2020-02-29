Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo endorses presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At a Mike Bloomberg rally held at Laney High School on Saturday, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo was one of the first people to speak at the podium and was welcomed by a roaring crowd.
During his speech he gave high praise to former N.Y. City Mayor Mike Bloomberg by saying; “As a fellow mayor, I have great respect for Mayor Bloomberg; the work he did in improving the public schools system, healthcare system, and the public safety in New York. And using his business skills to help create jobs in New York City, all while working to protect the environment.”
He later on in his speech went on to talk about the ongoing battle with climate change and our local struggles in dealing with clean drinking water; “I know that Mayor Mike Bloomberg understands these threats because for over a decade he has already invested his time and financial resources to protect cities like Wilmington North Carolina...”
Mayor Saffo concluded his speech by saying; “I’ve been looking at the field of candidates, there are some good ones in the group, but as your mayor I have to tell you that one person really stands out to me as the only choice, and that person is Mike Bloomberg.”
