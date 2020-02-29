Glenn Tillbrook: ‘Squeeze’-ing in a stop in Wilmington during the band’s 2020 U.S. tour (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

“I grew up obsessed with pop music and rock music, that’s why I started playing (guitar) when I was young,” Tillbrook shared as he reflected on nearly a half-century of making music and entertaining crowds. “All my aspirations were leaning that way, there wasn’t another route for me. I didn’t go to college. There wasn’t anything else. There wasn’t a ‘Plan B’. I had to do this, but it didn’t feel like a task. It felt like something I really, really wanted to do. How lucky am I for being able to do that?”