First Alert Forecast: Warming up to start the new month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you!
The mostly sunny skies will continue into Sunday, due to high pressure building over the Carolinas. A few clouds moving in Monday, as the high pressure moves offshore bringing in a more southerly flow.
Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s by midweek. A cold front will pass through the Carolinas Wednesday night, dropping temperatures by the end of the week. This system will bring showers and possibly a rumble of thunder Wednesday.
Below is the 7 Day Planning Forecast for Wilmington.
