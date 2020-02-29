Community rallies after fire damages Burgaw farm

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Red-Tailed Farm suffered damage after a RV caught fire and flames spread to the owner’s home.
The fire began after wind blew dying embers from a fire pit toward a parked RV, resulting in a massive blaze within minutes. The fire pit was believed to had been extinguished.
Juliann Janies was taking a shower at the time when she heard the bang of an exploding propane tank. After calling 911 and escaping the house with her three dogs, the fire quickly spread to her home. Thankfully, firefighters were able to save some of the structure. However, the fire ultimately caused $50,000 in damage.
Within days, the community rallied behind the farmers and started a GoFundMe page that has raised almost $15,000 in only two days.
“Sometimes, as a farmer in a rural community, you feel kind of isolated but then when you really sort of reach out, the community is a lot larger than you think,” Janies said.
None of the farm’s livestock, which include goats, sheep, chickens, and rabbits were harmed by the fire.
“It could have been devastating. It came feet away from our rabbits and yeah it could’ve wiped out our whole colony, I mean, I hate to think what could’ve happened. We were very lucky all in all,” said Janies.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.