Brunswick County Schools testing reverse osmosis systems to eliminate PFAS

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools is in the process of testing two reverse osmosis water filtration systems to select a vendor to install fountains throughout the district that will remove PFAS chemicals.
Two different types of Culligan water units are currently in place at Belville Elementary School.
Two water fountains sit near the front entrance, and a water dispenser tank is in the cafeteria.
At Lincoln Elementary School, a Quench water station is being used in the cafeteria.
The district will test water samples from before and after the installations to make sure the PFAS chemicals are being removed and to see just how much water is being used.
Lincoln Elementary School Principal Pam Biggs says students are using the Quench fountain in the same way they’ve used the traditional fountains in the past.
“I think a lot of children are kind of accustomed to bringing their own water bottle, I mean for years children have brought them. They just like to fill them up and have access to it throughout the day in the classroom," Biggs said.
In a statement, Lincoln Elementary parent Rebecca Clarke writes:
I was relieved to see the decision by our school board to pilot installation of RO purification systems. Like other parents concerned by the PFAS contamination levels reported in the EWG for Belville elementary, I was encouraged to see the school district respond quickly.
Clarke goes on to say:
I do not expect the school board to be responsible for fixing our decades-long contamination issue, but I do expect them to use the strength of their voice as our elected officials to advocate for the safety and health of our students, teachers, and staff. I also expect that what they do for one school district, they do for ALL school districts. Clean water must be a priority.
Oates is expected to receive a report from the district’s operations department early next week and will then make that decision.
School leaders hope to add at least one water filling station to every school.
“The county says the water is not unsafe, so that is what we’re acting on but this is a proactive investment to make things better, which we appreciate,” said Belville Elementary School Principal Rick Hessman. “It would be ideal to have one at every water fountain. At that point, we could tell our parents for sure we are doing everything possible to make sure the water is safe, that would be ideal, but I don’t write that check.”
If 57 stations were to be installed in the district’s 19 schools, estimated costs for a three year service contract range from $156,693 for the Quench system to $127,395 for the Culligan system.
