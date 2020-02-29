Bloomberg brings presidential campaign to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg brought his democratic presidential campaign to Wilmington just three days before North Carolina voters decide primary elections.
Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo endorsed Bloomberg in his opening remarks at the rally.
“I ask you folks to support this man!” Saffo said, citing Bloomberg’s record as mayor of New York City.
Bloomberg greeted the crowd of several hundred people at Laney High School with a message that focused on defeating President Donald Trump.
The former mayor started his remarks by sharply criticizing President Trump’s handling of what Bloomberg called “the current coronavirus crisis”.
“The fact of the matter is President Trump was briefed on the coronavirus two months ago and he buried his head in the sand,” Bloomberg said. “His failure to prepare his crippling our ability to respond.”
Bloomberg is running third in most statewide polls behind former Vice-President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. He is on the ballot for the first time in the 14 states deciding races on Super Tuesday, after skipping the first four nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
“If you want someone who talks turkey, who has a record of accomplishment on all the issues facing our country, and who has the resources to beat Trump, then I think I’m your guy,” Bloomberg told the crowd.
Bloomberg touted his record as Mayor of New York and said he has the proven record to best beat President Trump.
Following the event in Wilmington, Bloomberg heads to Charlotte to speak at the Blue NC Celebration.
Joe Biden, Amy Kobuchar and Pete Buttigieg also held speaking events in North Carolina Saturday.
