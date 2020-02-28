Watch Australian veterinarians pull entire beach towel out of python’s mouth

NORTH RYDE, Australia (CNN) - This is no magic trick. Veterinarians in Australia have pulled a beach towel out of an 18-year-old jungle carpet python named Monty.
Monty’s family said the snake ate the entire towel the night before they brought her to the hospital.
Veterinarians were able to find the missing item in Monty’s stomach using a small, thin camera. Then, they used long forceps to grasp the towel and safely remove it.
Monty is now back home with her family.
