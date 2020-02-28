Vandals tear through new high school in Concord, cause $100K worth of damage

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Vandals tore through a new high school under construction in Concord and caused more than $100,000 worth of damage.
On Feb. 17 and Feb. 22, 2020 the Concord Police Department responded to the construction site of the new West Cabarrus High School on Weddington Road in Concord.
The construction crew found extensive damage done to the interior of the building.
Damage included busted windows, damaged plumbing, holes in the interior walls and areas where paint had been spilled or thrown. Damage was also done to construction equipment inside of the building.
Damage for both incidents is estimated to be in excess of $100,000.00.
Officials say West Cabarrus High School will be the newest high school in Cabarrus County and is scheduled to open in August.
The Concord Police Department continues to ask anyone with information as to the identity of the person(s) responsible for causing damage to West Cabarrus High School to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
