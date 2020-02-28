‘This Country’ TV pilot to begin filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameras will start rolling on This Country, a new TV pilot, in March.
According to a film permit from the City of Wilmington, the production will film scenes along Kelly Road on Tues., March 24 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
According to Deadline, Seann William Scott, coming off of the Lethal Weapon reboot, will star in the new FOX show.
The show is based on a BBC comedy of the same name.
The scenes filmed along Kelly Road will include four cast members and will show the characters being interviewed in front of their house.
Other scenes will be shot inside the house and in the backyard.
Around 100 crew members will be involved in the filming.
One lane of Kelly Road will be closed during filming between N. Hampton and Sand Hills.
Police officers will be on site to facilitate traffic flow.
This Country is one of two pilots that will be filmed in Wilmington in the coming months.
The Lost Boys, a CW pilot, is an adaption of the 1980′s era vampire movie that also selected Wilmington as its filming location.
