Raleigh Solid Waste Services employee credited with saving elderly man’s life

According to a letter from the man’s wife that was sent to the City of Raleigh, Bill, 80, missed a step in the garage and fell headfirst onto the floor. The man was able to open the door and call for help. After hearing the man call for help, McCoy ran up a hill and went to Bill’s garage to call 911. He was bleeding profusely when McCoy arrived at the house to call for help. He then waited with the elderly man until EMS arrived, the city said in the post.