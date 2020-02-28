Raleigh Solid Waste Services employee credited with saving elderly man’s life

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A City of Raleigh Solid Waste Services employee is being credited with saving an elderly man’s life.
According to a post on the City of Raleigh’s Facebook page, employee Charles McCoy was on his regular pickup route on the morning of Jan. 16 when he heard a man yelling for help.
According to a letter from the man’s wife that was sent to the City of Raleigh, Bill, 80, missed a step in the garage and fell headfirst onto the floor. The man was able to open the door and call for help. After hearing the man call for help, McCoy ran up a hill and went to Bill’s garage to call 911. He was bleeding profusely when McCoy arrived at the house to call for help. He then waited with the elderly man until EMS arrived, the city said in the post.
Bill was taken to the hospital for treatment. McCoy called the hospital later that evening to check on the man and stopped by twice to see him, according to the post.
“Had he not answered Bill’s call for help, I don’t know what would have happened,” Bill’s wife Virginia said.
The city thanked McCoy for his great work.
“Bill and I want you to know, if you don’t know already, that Mr. McCoy does an excellent job as a service provider, but way beyond that, he is a caring, appreciative person. We will be ever grateful that he responded to Bill’s call for help,” Virginia wrote in the letter.
