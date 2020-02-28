Phishing attack affects participants in Brunswick Co. Schools benefits plan

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A data breach has affected Brunswick County Schools employees who participated in one of its benefits plans, the school system announced Friday.
According to Brunswick County Schools, the third-party administrator who handled those plans, Interactive Medical Systems, was the victim of a phishing attack.
“On Dec. 31, 2019, IMS received a technical alert concerning the email address of an IMS employee which indicated that the employee’s email account was restricted from sending messages,” a news release stated. "IMS found that an unauthorized forwarding rule had been placed on the employee’s email account and immediately took steps to secure that user’s email account and, though there was no indication other accounts within IMS were affected, all other email accounts within the company.
“IMS initiated an investigation to assess the incident’s scope, including a review of all emails in the user’s account during the compromised period and engaging a third-party cybersecurity firm to perform a comprehensive forensics investigation. There was no indication that Brunswick County Schools systems were involved. The investigation confirmed that emails within the affected user’s email account between July 19 and December 31, 2019 were exposed to an unknown unauthorized third party as a result of a sophisticated phishing attack.”
IMS officials say that their investigation has determined that the categories of personal information exposed varies for each affected person and may have included:
- first and last name
- last four digits of Social Security number
- transaction date and amount
- plan sponsor/employer name
- address
- Social Security number
- email address
- mailing address
- date of birth
- plan coverage dates
- FSA election
IMS says it has notified all affected plan participants and passed along information on how to protect themselves.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.