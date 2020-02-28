NHCS family communications committee hosts Title IX roundtable discussion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday night, The New Hanover County Board of Education Family Communications Committee hosted a roundtable discussion on Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sexual and gender discrimination in schools.
Since the school system’s Title IX director Jarelle Lewis started in September of 2019, he has been busy working to implement services to deal with Title IX issues.
“We’ve been able to talk about support services, to engage with community partners and educate the community about what we’re doing,” said Lewis.
Lewis has helped implement a new reporting system, a resolution center where people are able to make any kind of complaint, not just Title IX issues.
“We’re able to look at those in real time, and we’ll be keeping records of all complaints so we can check patterns. We also started ‘The Darkness to Light Program’ and a couple other initiatives through student support that we’ve been working on," said Lewis.
Whether or not sexual assaults in school fall under Title IX is determined by the context of the particular situation.
“They can be. It just depends, because each case is unique and it depends on the facts and circumstances of the issue, sexual discrimination can include instances of sexual assault. They can involve Title IX issues,” Lewis said.
Looking toward the future is a priority for the Title IX committee, and so is keeping kids safe in school.
“The community has been engaged and we’ve been able to create a dialogue. More public opinion and voices that are in place, the more we’re going to push to continue to keep students safe,” Lewis said.
The committee’s policies and guidelines are on hold until the Trump administration receive guidelines from the Department of Education.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.