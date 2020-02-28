New Hanover High School baseball coach resigns

Coach Richard Foy (Source: WECT)
February 27, 2020 at 7:51 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 7:53 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -New Hanover High School’s head baseball coach, who was accused of assaulting a student back in December, has resigned.

According to New Hanover County Schools spokesperson Caress Clegg, Richard Foy is no longer a teacher or coach with the district.

Foy was served a criminal summons for misdemeanor assault on a female for allegedly putting his hands around the neck of a female student in the school’s gym in mid December.

He was suspended earlier this year while the district conducted their investigation.

