New Hanover High School baseball coach resigns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -New Hanover High School’s head baseball coach, who was accused of assaulting a student back in December, has resigned.
According to New Hanover County Schools spokesperson Caress Clegg, Richard Foy is no longer a teacher or coach with the district.
Foy was served a criminal summons for misdemeanor assault on a female for allegedly putting his hands around the neck of a female student in the school’s gym in mid December.
He was suspended earlier this year while the district conducted their investigation.
