Reality TV show ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ to film scenes in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with My Big Fat Fabulous Life will be in the Port City next month to film scenes for the reality television show.
According to film permits provided by the city of Wilmington, filming will take place in the downtown area and along the Riverwalk on March 16.
The TLC series, which is currently in its seventh season, follows the exploits of Whitney Way Thore as she “juggles her dance career, continues to fight through body-shaming while dealing with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and navigates the hilarious and emotional circle of her family and friends."
Permits state that the scenes will involve Whitney and her mom, Babs, who are visiting Whitney’s fiance, Chase, who lives in Wilmington. He will be showing the pair around town.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.
