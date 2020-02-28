Million dollar ideas showcased in a Wilmington home bouncing back from Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the things that makes home improvement television such a hit, is the showcasing of million dollars ideas to incorporate into family homes.
Character seems to be one of those things that’s hard to describe but is easy to recognize when you see it, and a perfect example of that can be found in a home at 3446 Constable Way, in the Northchase neighborhood of Wilmington.
“Inside this home, your eye is immediately drawn to a striking pressed ceiling," said Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “Add the glass and metal pendant lights and the leather finish granite and this is definitely not a cookie cutter kitchen.”
The 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house is almost 24 years old but has recently been renovated, thanks to Hurricane Florence.
It’s yet another example of a home that flooded, that was not in a flood zone.
“The owners have done an impressive job of repairing the damage," Baylies said. “This home and the owner’s renovations are proof it’s possible to find homes with character without spending a fortune.”
